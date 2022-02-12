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Collection by
Van Woodcock
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Though the original house offered finite space, a decorative stained-glass transom features an infinity symbol used in the couple's wedding invitations.
The renovated second bedroom, outfitted with a wall of storage
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
Quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile between the doorways complement the space's walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
The kitchen countertops, backsplash and sink hardware are all clad in brass, only slightly more expensive than comparable surfaces choices and naturally antibacterial.
Additional pantry storage and a second sink in the relocated laundry area
In the kitchen, quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile complement the walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.
Merritt Amanti Palminteri and Rogers Hawley revamped their Monterey bungalow without expanding its footprint.
Architect Merritt Amanti Palminteri reinvented her family home to add volume, flow, and infinite charm without changing the footprint.
The kitchen, with copious island seating, is illuminated by hanging globe lights and clerestory windows.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
This colorful terrazzo makes a bold statement against the all-white cabinetry.
A private patio complete with an outdoor shower lies just off the master bedroom. The Cle tiles in the kitchen also feature here, unifying the outdoor space.
With an off-the-grid house on a remote mountain, architect Smiljan Radić rebuilds the past.
“We are still getting to know the house, becoming acquainted with and learning to inhabit the space. We see this as a life project, and we aim to spend more time here as we grow older,” adds Antonio.
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