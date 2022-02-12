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Anderson incorporated windows into nearly every major space in the house, including the sauna, to maintain a constant connection to the water.
The powder room sink was CNC-routed from stone by local fabricator Orijin Stone and shaped to mirror the shoreline of Prior Lake.
Friends rest during the build of the new cabin the couple designed for their land.
It has an askew gable roof, with double doors leading into the living area.
The living area includes a woodburning stove, kitchen, and built-in benches.
One of the first projects on the property was a shed for storage.
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
The renovation preserved historic details like the original woodwork, hewn beams, moldings, fireplaces, and a basement vault referencing the history of Navin Field.
This newly renovated Airbnb offers L.A.–based nature lovers an escape from the city's oppressive heat and bustle.
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