The unit allows for fluid circulation, includes part of the kitchen, and houses a staggering suite of built-in storage.
Set on a west-facing lot in East Austin, the compact Canterbury House by Murray Legge Architecture takes the shape of a simple box with a hole punched in the middle.
Owners Jill and Toby Gebben went on their first date by the shores of Lake Michigan, and long dreamed of building their own lakeside cottage.
Mateo plays on a built-in bench along one wall in the kitchen.
"Sherry had an amazing vision for the house and a great back-and-forth with the designers. We laugh that if it had been up to me, I would have told them to just do whatever they wanted,” says Anthony.
A built-in reading nook in the bedroom frames a window that overlooks the backyard.
Stainless steel—such as this mesh ceiling—gives residential interiors a utilitarian edge, says Michael Fohring of Odami, and it's a material choice he hopes to use in one of the studio's own projects soon.
The spare bedroom efficiently accommodates guests within a compact footprint.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, Mexico, S-AR designed a beach getaway with an open concrete grid that frames its natural surroundings.
Local woodworkers made the chairs in the living room. Claudio and Aranza lined up nine blocks of wood from nearby construction sites to create an ad hoc coffee table. The enclosed portions of the house have massive louvered sliders, also built by local carpenters.
In the primary bedroom, the dormer window seat's The S&B Colour Pillows are from Hay.
In the renovated master bedroom, the Knot Cushion Pillow on the bed is from Design Within Reach. The wainscot and millwork utilize Radiata pine plywood.