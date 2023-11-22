The bathrooms include a glass-walled shower booth and a Rheem tankless water heater. The newer models feature vessel sinks and white slate tiling. Black quartz is used for the countertops across the units. The default materials can be downgraded to discount the price of the prefab.
My Kalmus was designed with a workspace in mind. A cast-iron stove, electric heater, and terrace can be added to the basic structure.
Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.
The prefabs have a long, spacious living space that gets plenty of natural light from a wall of windows.
There are three base models and eight variations of Collective Home prefabs, and clients are welcome to slightly modify them to suit their needs.
Situated behind a sliding glass door just past the main entry, the bathroom is furnished with water-saving fixtures.