Raising the cabinet height and installing new color-blocked Richlite counters and full-height backsplash help the kitchen feel larger.
The addition contrasts with the main house in dramatic fashion, which was, according to Cerrone, "the main point". "The extension needed to be something different, more modern, and built with sustainable materials,
Every room of the home has a view of the sea, and the salty air patinas the bespoke cedar panels over time.
After: The front room on the top floor was split into two offices, near mirror images of each other.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
Before: What is now the primary bedroom used to be Laura's office, a large space with odd angles that made it feel disorganized.
Studio Officina delivered a perfectly tailored renovation to the founders of androgynous fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
Each of the guesthouses in the Addresses’ portfolio blend original Portuguese architecture and heritage details with contemporary amenities and design influences.
The Portuguese warehouse conversion includes two bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom.
Two beautifully preserved arches with glass doors establish a transition between the patio and the open-plan living spaces.
"On our first site visit, the client showed us a large Welsh dresser which was used for display. While we couldn’t find room for it in the lower ground floor, we did manage to reinterpret it’s functionality as a wall of oak shelving used for storage and display.
Floor Plan of Villa Visuri by Kjellander Sjöberg Arkitekter
"We dedicated our weekends and evenings to doing research and making decisions on various details,
Sitting lightly above the eelgrass, this tiny dwelling serves as a port of entry for a family getaway on the Salish Sea.
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,