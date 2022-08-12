SubscribeSign In
The master bedroom is situated above the studio and features steeply sloping walls—meaning the bed is located in the middle of the room. A playful Kay Bojesen teak monkey sits on the sideboard.
The fire pit area is arranged near the rear of the yard, where lush plantings create the feeling of an urban oasis.
A skylight in the primary bath harnesses abundant sunlight for the space and gives the feeling of being outdoors. White Caesarstone quartz counters top pale maple cabinetry, lending a serene quality.
Natural materials were selected as much for tactile delight as for health and environmental benefits.
High-performance design doesn’t necessarily mean importing your windows from Austria; these are from Marvin. An abundance of natural light reduced the number of decorative lighting fixtures needed.
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
The front yard was transformed from a dirt patch into a perfectly landscaped dessert garden.
The grid-like bathroom joinery was designed for plants to grow in between.
Inspired by Moroccan hammams, the designers used tadelakt plaster and zellige tiles in the primary bath.
Gable in the front, party in the back. The designers preserved the facade of the original craftsman bungalow and added a new entry sequence, stairs, and porch surface.
