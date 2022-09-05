The walls retained their traditional finish: hand-troweled cement plaster.
Floor plan of House in San Isidro by Ábode Arquitectos
Kitchen area and its relationship with the living room.
Floor plan of House Ma by Keep
"In the winter, the cabin feels like it's in a snowglobe,
Zoé Stone's home is nestled into a forested hillside that had never been built on before. Others had shied away from its engineering challenges, but not Zoé and her dad.
The house itself is about 520 square feet, and there’s a separate sauna building with a guest bedroom, which is under 200 square feet. "I kept the buildings really small to keep costs down,
Set in Kyoto’s historic district, this serene one-bedroom machiya has exposed beams, new wood floors, and an updated kitchen and bath.
The ground floor is where the clients spend most of their time. The main living space opens up to the waterfront via sliding glass doors, and the floors are burnished concrete to complement the board-formed walls.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
“In every season, in every setting, it’s beautiful,” says Emilie.
A subdued palette and sumptuous curves help to showcase an epic city view.
Another, less formal, dining area awaits in the courtyard.
The island helps to define and separate the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas.
Floor Plan of Cobble Hill Loft by Solk Architecture