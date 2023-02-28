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Collection by Ryan Pollei

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He worked with Kartheiser’s existing appliances in the kitchen, trading the old cabinetry for new teak.
He worked with Kartheiser’s existing appliances in the kitchen, trading the old cabinetry for new teak.
“I believe that whenever you’re hiring an artist, and Funn is an artist, he’s going to do his best work if he’s trusted,” says Kartheiser.
“I believe that whenever you’re hiring an artist, and Funn is an artist, he’s going to do his best work if he’s trusted,” says Kartheiser.
The bed was designed to hang from the ceiling and can be hoisted up and pulled down as needed.
The bed was designed to hang from the ceiling and can be hoisted up and pulled down as needed.
The bed is counterbalanced by a 300-pound weight.
The bed is counterbalanced by a 300-pound weight.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
Joshua rigged a hanging closet for $45, using a kayak holder and PVC pipe. The system went through a couple of iterations, and there is a "hole graveyard" on the ceiling, he says, along with a stray pulley left over from an earlier version. "I like seeing the progress," says Joshua, who streamlined his wardrobe so it would fit in his new closet.
Joshua rigged a hanging closet for $45, using a kayak holder and PVC pipe. The system went through a couple of iterations, and there is a "hole graveyard" on the ceiling, he says, along with a stray pulley left over from an earlier version. "I like seeing the progress," says Joshua, who streamlined his wardrobe so it would fit in his new closet.
In the New York loft that he shares with two friends, industrial designer Joshua Skirtich covered one wall of his 8-by-11 bedroom/ design studio with a pegboard for organizing his tools. A plywood desk runs the length of the room, accommodating Joshua’s 3D-printing equipment at one end and clothing drawers at the other.
In the New York loft that he shares with two friends, industrial designer Joshua Skirtich covered one wall of his 8-by-11 bedroom/ design studio with a pegboard for organizing his tools. A plywood desk runs the length of the room, accommodating Joshua’s 3D-printing equipment at one end and clothing drawers at the other.
The unit can be configured to allow room for meal preparation around a built-in kitchen.
The unit can be configured to allow room for meal preparation around a built-in kitchen.
Budapest design studio POSITION Collective employs clever storage solutions, including a wardrobe rack, modular walls, and a storage-filled bed, in order to maximize functional space. Though the 323-square-foot studio is now being leased out on a long-term basis, the clients had originally wanted to turn the small apartment into a stylish and memorable space for design-loving travelers visiting Budapest.
Budapest design studio POSITION Collective employs clever storage solutions, including a wardrobe rack, modular walls, and a storage-filled bed, in order to maximize functional space. Though the 323-square-foot studio is now being leased out on a long-term basis, the clients had originally wanted to turn the small apartment into a stylish and memorable space for design-loving travelers visiting Budapest.
Jorge’s parents’ house is across the patio. “We believe we’re onto something here in terms of a societal shift,” says Jorge. “Not everyone wants to live in an apartment or condo. They can live in a home that’s part of a family compound.”
Jorge’s parents’ house is across the patio. “We believe we’re onto something here in terms of a societal shift,” says Jorge. “Not everyone wants to live in an apartment or condo. They can live in a home that’s part of a family compound.”
The home’s rooftop garden includes sunflowers, eggplant, cucumbers, and a variety of herbs. “The plants up there are all annuals, so it’s kind of experimental,” says Maddie. “In my job I’m always thinking about native plants and ecology, while up on the roof I can do whatever I want. It’s freer.”
The home’s rooftop garden includes sunflowers, eggplant, cucumbers, and a variety of herbs. “The plants up there are all annuals, so it’s kind of experimental,” says Maddie. “In my job I’m always thinking about native plants and ecology, while up on the roof I can do whatever I want. It’s freer.”
A view of the master bedroom and bath, seen from the west side of the property.
A view of the master bedroom and bath, seen from the west side of the property.
One of John Redington's silkscreen artworks documenting Texas sheds and barns
One of John Redington's silkscreen artworks documenting Texas sheds and barns
An Eames lounge chair and ottoman anchor the houses's living room, which enjoys floor-to-ceiling views looking north.
An Eames lounge chair and ottoman anchor the houses's living room, which enjoys floor-to-ceiling views looking north.
Entering the property by car, one first encounters the blank wall of the home's storage shed, evoking the Texas sheds and barns Redington loves.
Entering the property by car, one first encounters the blank wall of the home's storage shed, evoking the Texas sheds and barns Redington loves.

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