Favorites
In the booming British beach town of Margate, longtime locals Natasha Hart and Oliver Whitmarsh teamed up with newcomer architects RL-a to salvage a 19th-century workers’ lodging. Their son Stan’s bedroom includes a vintage Habitat Skipper bed by Loïck Peyron and a climbing wall designed by Natasha. The plywood finishes are kid-friendly and also affordable.
Architects Tim Ratliff and Tam Landells tripled the footprint of the four-room house and increased the square footage to almost 2,000. Blue doors that were part of the original rear wall connect the “snug,” or sitting room, to the new space. The chair was Natasha’s step-granddad’s; the 1960s pendant was found on eBay.
Originally featured on the tour in 2002, the Foothill Terrace residence marks another first for the 2023 event. “As far as I know we have never brought back a house from the past and featured it again,” says Spencer. The home, which has been remodeled and expanded by Furman + Keil Architects, is a blend of historic and contemporary styles, woven together by architectural legacies, including the renowned Roland Roessner.
This generational family compound, designed by Matt Fajkus Architecture, encompasses three distinct units for grandparents, parents, and children. Made of masonry, wood, glass, and stucco, the units converge in shared cooking and gathering areas, thereby showcasing the power of architecture to facilitate a harmonious blend of privacy and coexistence.
Old meets new at this residence in West Lake Hills. Murray Legge Architecture took an existing mid-century home and integrated a two-story addition, both of which frame an intimate backyard with a newly constructed pool. Sustainable elements, including solar panels and a rainwater collection system, were central to the design.
Tucked into the leafy heart of Austin’s Zilker neighborhood, this 3,170-square-foot home by Franke : Franke overlooks a wide urban stream and striking ravine. A row of windows, positioned along the home’s central spine, brings in light and fresh air, while private bedrooms have access to water views, thereby immersing residents in the site’s natural surroundings.
Architect Sarah Bullock McIntyre worked with the homeowner – whom she first befriended in college – to reimagine this pier and beam cottage in Rosedale. The 2,238-square-foot property boasts a thoughtful, light-filled layout with minimalist “hygge” detailing, a low-sloped gable roof, and a perched front porch. Altogether, the residence serves as a testament to the benefits of homeowners and architects working in unison to realize a shared vision.
In 2014, Jeff and Karen Gunning began researching building another house, hoping to create a single, contained volume without compromising their retirement funds. The resulting Tree House comprises three pitched volumes with cutaways to create a porch in phase one and recessed window planter ledges in phase two. Simple wood columns provide support.