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Eliminating the deck and the small rooms off the terrace created a unified living space that extends between inside and out. For continuity throughout, the flooring is irregular slabs of marble with an antiqued finish. A linear drainage system was installed with the embedded track for the glass doors.
The Bestor Architecture team transformed the kitchen with a more open layout finished with a green zellige tile backsplash from Clé and a lavender laminate on the island. “It’s a color combination you don’t see every day,” admits Campbell. “But playing with jewel tones and a pastel and integrating a punchier, bright color at the banquette just felt right. We liked how they were in conversation with one another.”
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