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Collection by Javette Laremont

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Kat stands at a Blanco sink, and uses a Dornbracht SYNC faucet. The 36-inch-wide induction cooktop is from Wolf.
Kat stands at a Blanco sink, and uses a Dornbracht SYNC faucet. The 36-inch-wide induction cooktop is from Wolf.
White oak wraps the corner. Integrated doors demark a coat closet, laundry and pantry. The counters are Taj Mahal Quartzite and the tile is from Equipe Ceramics. "We looked for a tile that had a glaze where you can see the process and the way the materiality comes through,
White oak wraps the corner. Integrated doors demark a coat closet, laundry and pantry. The counters are Taj Mahal Quartzite and the tile is from Equipe Ceramics. "We looked for a tile that had a glaze where you can see the process and the way the materiality comes through,
Custom pulls integrated into white oak cabinetry add tactile detail while maintaining clean lines. The dishwasher and refrigerator hide behind matching panels.
Custom pulls integrated into white oak cabinetry add tactile detail while maintaining clean lines. The dishwasher and refrigerator hide behind matching panels.
Fireclay tiles wrap the kitchen island and backsplash, their handmade edges carefully composed to avoid cut tiles at transitions.
Fireclay tiles wrap the kitchen island and backsplash, their handmade edges carefully composed to avoid cut tiles at transitions.
Mirrored upper cabinets make the compact kitchen feel spacious.
Mirrored upper cabinets make the compact kitchen feel spacious.
Pops of blue appear throughout the apartment in different shades.
Pops of blue appear throughout the apartment in different shades.
The family’s L-shaped kitchen is packed with color and storage.
The family’s L-shaped kitchen is packed with color and storage.
Rounded corners soften the interiors.
Rounded corners soften the interiors.
A built-in upholstered bench in an L-shape provides additional seating.
A built-in upholstered bench in an L-shape provides additional seating.
Because the primary bathroom receives little natural light, the designer employed Zellige shower tile that reflects light and offers texture.
Because the primary bathroom receives little natural light, the designer employed Zellige shower tile that reflects light and offers texture.
Eliminating the deck and the small rooms off the terrace created a unified living space that extends between inside and out. For continuity throughout, the flooring is irregular slabs of marble with an antiqued finish. A linear drainage system was installed with the embedded track for the glass doors.
Eliminating the deck and the small rooms off the terrace created a unified living space that extends between inside and out. For continuity throughout, the flooring is irregular slabs of marble with an antiqued finish. A linear drainage system was installed with the embedded track for the glass doors.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.
The Bestor Architecture team transformed the kitchen with a more open layout finished with a green zellige tile backsplash from Clé and a lavender laminate on the island. “It’s a color combination you don’t see every day,” admits Campbell. “But playing with jewel tones and a pastel and integrating a punchier, bright color at the banquette just felt right. We liked how they were in conversation with one another.”
The Bestor Architecture team transformed the kitchen with a more open layout finished with a green zellige tile backsplash from Clé and a lavender laminate on the island. “It’s a color combination you don’t see every day,” admits Campbell. “But playing with jewel tones and a pastel and integrating a punchier, bright color at the banquette just felt right. We liked how they were in conversation with one another.”
The second bedroom, used by Elena as a study, is down the hall, past the kitchen from the other bedroom.
The second bedroom, used by Elena as a study, is down the hall, past the kitchen from the other bedroom.
Wood salvaged from the previous home clads the kitchen unit, topped in stainless steel.
Wood salvaged from the previous home clads the kitchen unit, topped in stainless steel.
On a nearly five-acre parcel near Carmel, California, architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz used modular units from Method Homes to create a custom residential property for herself and her son’s family.
On a nearly five-acre parcel near Carmel, California, architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz used modular units from Method Homes to create a custom residential property for herself and her son’s family.
Green tiles bring a splash of color to the powder room; the countertop and sink are concrete.
Green tiles bring a splash of color to the powder room; the countertop and sink are concrete.
Artemide Dioscuri Wall Globe sconces were used in all three of the home's bathrooms.
Artemide Dioscuri Wall Globe sconces were used in all three of the home's bathrooms.
Pental tiles surround the tub and line the shelf in the ensuite.
Pental tiles surround the tub and line the shelf in the ensuite.

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