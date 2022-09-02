SubscribeSign In
The concrete wall behind the porch provides a backdrop for the wood stove and privacy from the road.
“Friends can use the screened porch for the day, like a cabana,” the wife says. The couple are also planning for teachers from High Meadow Farm to hold practices here. “People will be able to use the porch and have access to the lake while our family is also using the house,” the husband adds.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
Architect Tom Kundig set the living-dining room in a pavilion that opens to the garden on three sides. “This house is in a highly developed neighborhood, yet when you walk in, you forget that,” he says. “Indoors and outdoors aren’t two separate things.”
On the covered terrace, homeowner Gillian Wynn paired a daybed made of recycled plastic with a gamelatron sculpture by Aaron Taylor Kuffner.
A Quartzite path leads to the entrance, where a work by Rashid Johnson and a reflection of the Dragon blood tree that Gillian calls Sid Vicious are visible through the window at right. "I named all the trees after musicians,
Just inside the entrance, paintings by Ashley Collins are displayed at the end of the hall to the kitchen.
Kundig designed deep overhangs to reduce solar heat gain in the living-dining room. Throughout, the bronze-framed windows and doors are by Dynamic Fenestration.
Outdoor furniture from Frontgate sits on the dining terrace off the kitchen, whose sliders enable gatherings to move indoors and out.
"The sunken living room was my way of bringing Tom into my retro-hippie world,
Chairs from West Elm join a dining table by Roman &amp; Williams Guild, while a corner chair/loveseat by House of Morrison occupies a corner of the living area. Antique glass insets adorn the custom storage unit between the two spaces as well as the hearth.
Moby naps in a patch of sun in the kitchen, where Gillian opted not to have a backsplash behind the sink to maximize the view of the "wild jungle landscape
A hand-glazed mural by Alexa Williams of Wolf City Design brings a dynamic vibe to the wall behind the Viking range. "It almost looks like graffiti, which I thought was a cheeky nod to living in a place like Venice,
Kundig designed a transparent stair to the bedroom level that brings the garden in.
The upstairs TV lounge is a cozy spot that looks out to Gillian's beloved palms. The rug is by Stark, and the side tables are from Pfeifer Studio. As elsewhere the Roman clay on the walls is by Portola Paints.
A freestanding tub by Mirabelle and an antique bronze tub filler by Kallista bring a spa feel to the primary bathroom. The chandelier is from Hector Finch.
Gillian's yoga studio is lit by sconces from Oly Studio and a vintage lotus pendant by Feldman Lighting. The magnolia in the garden beyond provides ample shade.
"For Gillian, the garden was the most important thing,
Floor Plan of Palms Residence by Olson Kundig
