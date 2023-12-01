Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
“I love to sit on the top floor with the big windows and see the day change, from the early morning when the fog hits the mountaintops, to the afternoon when the birds fly by right outside,” says Kirsten Dirksen.
In leafy northwest Washington, D.C., a two-story addition expands a 1936 home without overwhelming it.
With walls of glass on two sides, being in the breakfast nook feels almost like being outside.
The new upstairs bathroom, inspired by a 1992 Robin Williams movie, juxtaposes hexagonal and rectangular white tiles, as well as blue grout with four pops of yellow metal (matching the color of the original house's front door).
The 3,444-square-foot home is set in a rural area near Futrono, Chile.
Hebra Arquitectos used charred timber and local stone to craft an elemental home that blends into its rugged setting.
There's a clear distinction between the lower and upper levels, with stone on the bottom and oak on the top.
There's a clear distinction between the lower and upper levels, with stone on the bottom and oak on the top.
"The way Susanna has placed the more private rooms in one part of the house and the social area in another part makes it possible for many people to stay in the house at the same time," says Helena. "It was important to build a house that was big enough for our family and visitors." The tiles that can be glimpsed in the hallway are by Patricia Urquiola for Mutina, and have been used to clad the bathroom. They extend out into the hallway to mark the entrance.
Three large windows allow the surrounding nature to enter the house from different angles during the day. "We like the way the house opens up with large windows facing the mountain at the back, which makes nature very present even when you are inside," says Helena. The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.
The rough-hewn stone stairs that lead to the cottage were made by a local stone worker.
“We custom-made the warm green kitchen floor with Huguet, including a large oval ring made of glass and stone aggregates in the centre, which nods to the oval window found in the building’s main entrance,” says Aretio.
“We wanted a palette that would express a more neutral feeling in the living, dining and bedroom areas, and a touch of color in the kitchen and bathroom areas,” says Aretio.
In the newly expanded bathroom, large panel tiles, custom cabinetry and a polished cement sink by Mallorcan company Huguet – a favorite of Aretio’s – exude a joyful contemporary Mediterranean feel.
Sabine Marcelis for IKEA’s coveted ‘doughnut’ lamp adds a pop of playfulness to the open-plan lounge area.
