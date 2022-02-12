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The couple did most of the build themselves, turning to friends for help with particularly challenging elements. “We did it on a budget – but it was paid for in other ways,” says architect-owner, Chris Stanley. “It took away most of our weekends throughout our 20s—most of our hangovers were spent building rather than watching movies!”
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,