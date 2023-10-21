The home has retained much of its historic character, including its original wood floors and doors.
Pink marble is unexpected, but adds the touch of warmth every kitchen needs.
As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
Mosaic tiles are classic without feeling staid, especially when styled with the right finishes.
Tucked away under the loft in this otherwise open space, the fireplace anchors a cozy nook.
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
After: "I think the design on the facade of our shophouse suits us. We tend to prefer simple and understated designs," says Kelvin on the shophouse's facade that is less elaborate than some others in the area.
Sliding doors by Quantum were made to look like the original panes that couldn't be saved, and they lead to a fire pit outside.
No one wanted to alter the stairway, and kept its original design intact. New windows and a clever and sleek wood staircase highlight the private courtyard outside.
After: An all-white palette at the kitchen and master bathroom above creates a cohesive and calm atmosphere.
After: At the master bathroom's bathtub, the architect turned an existing water feature into a planter.
Designed by architect Douglas Peterson-Hui during the COVID-19 pandemic, this camper has enough space for two people to sleep, cook, and stay out of the rain while camping.
Split House is built for a young professional family wouldfrom-home capabilities, entertainment, additional children in the future etc
Architect Douglas Peterson-Hui built his camper on a trailer purchased at Costco. Its angled structure and plywood exterior feel simultaneously vintage and modern.
The large skylight over the bed was a necessary addition for Peterson-Hui. Polycarbonate panels let in light without making the camper a fishbowl. At night, campers slide the curtains (which are shower curtains cut short) closed for extra privacy.
Studio GSBN carves a slice out of a Sydney home to fill its interior with sunshine.
The split provides abundant natural light and a subtle pause, as well as a physical and visual connection down to the kitchen.
This home that was built atop of home constructed in World War I is completely reimagined by Daniel Rabin and Annie Ritz of local architecture and design firm And And And Studio. Details like fluted white cabinetry in the kitchen give this LA home a posh look.