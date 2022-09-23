SubscribeSign In
"Radical sustainability
Erecting a modern cabin where a tool shed once stood became a family exercise for architect Jim Cutler and his daughter, Hannah, who worked with him on the design and build.
Architect Line Solgaard, founder of the eponymous Oslo- and Fredrikstad-based firm, designed a getaway for her family in the place where she grew up. Untreated, exposed concrete pairs with cedar cladding; custom, oak-paneled ceilings; and a glass roof in the center of the home that opens like a sunroof for natural ventilation.
The annex "lanai" opens up to the deck for indoor/outdoor living.
A view of the ipe-and-steel bridge from the main house to the annex.
260 Upper Mountain Ave. in Montclair, New Jersey, is currently listed for $949,000 by Amy Owens of Keller Williams.
A 305-square foot addition on the south side of the cabin accommodates a dining area complete with sliders to the lake. The cabin is 2,665 square feet, including the new roof deck atop the addition. New, large windows afford gracious views of the lake from the living room and primary suite.
A close-up view of the siding.
Located two hours north of Boston, the Rocky Brook weeHouse is carved out of the grade of a steep creekside lot.
The original building is set around an L-shaped courtyard. The main entrance is next to the carport on the street side, with a second entry toward the back of the house.
The dining table was custom built from walnut by furniture maker John Lightfoot Greiner.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
Though the house was expanded in back to make room for a new bedroom and extended living room, there was still plenty of room for a patio and terraced outdoor space.
“We definitely wanted to preserve the character of the home and make sure that it always fits the neighborhood,” says designer Jenny Bassett. To that end, the team kept the front façade intact, only repainting and adding new landscaping. The fireplace in the living room was also retained, so wood is stored in the front yard for easy access.
“We listened carefully to the house, and tried to do what it needed,” Carisa says.
Agate Pass Cabin
