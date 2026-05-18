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Collection by Sara Clemence

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Living Room with Panoramic Ocean View
Living Room with Panoramic Ocean View
Arne Jacobsen's AJ Wall Lamps are in the master bedroom, which is furnished with a Case Study bed and a Series 11 6 Drawer Console by Blu Dot.
Arne Jacobsen's AJ Wall Lamps are in the master bedroom, which is furnished with a Case Study bed and a Series 11 6 Drawer Console by Blu Dot.
Helgerson selected white Savoy 1”x4” stacked tiles from Ann Sacks for both the kitchen and bathroom.
Helgerson selected white Savoy 1”x4” stacked tiles from Ann Sacks for both the kitchen and bathroom.
The living room sports a panoply of wood: Douglas fir for the ceiling, hemlock for the walls, and stained oak for the floor. The sofa is the Neo model by Bensen and the rug is vintage.
The living room sports a panoply of wood: Douglas fir for the ceiling, hemlock for the walls, and stained oak for the floor. The sofa is the Neo model by Bensen and the rug is vintage.
The entry hall is clad in original Philippine mahogany paneling for a warm, authentic midcentury vibe.
The entry hall is clad in original Philippine mahogany paneling for a warm, authentic midcentury vibe.
The master bath is a bright sanctuary with a freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert and Ecostat shower fixtures by Hansgrohe.
The master bath is a bright sanctuary with a freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert and Ecostat shower fixtures by Hansgrohe.