View
12
Photos
This family opted to have a sauna on their property, which comprises 130 square feet.
The sauna is heated with a woodburning stove that’s accessible from the deck outside.
All-black furnishings match the blackened exterior siding of the cabins.
In the larger cabin, there is a full bathroom with a walk-in shower.
The interiors feature soothing wood cladding that juxtaposes the black exteriors.
The loft space in the My Milla looks down into the living area.
MyCabin delivers each structure with interior finishes completed, but owners have to furnish the space on their own.
The newest cabin, Milla Long, features a full primary suite on the ground floor of its 450 square feet.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing in the living area of the My Milla model keeps it connected to the landscape.
The entire property took about a year to complete, given that this was once nothing but forest. The company can complete construction of the cabins in two to three months.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
