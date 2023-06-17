SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by KM250

Favorites

View 20 Photos
A concrete block wall (above) separates the entry from the living area, where an Arne Norell Kontiki easy chair joins an Eames lounge chair.
A concrete block wall (above) separates the entry from the living area, where an Arne Norell Kontiki easy chair joins an Eames lounge chair.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.