The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
In the skylit master bathroom, Dandelion tile from Marrakech Design is paired with tile from Ann Sacks. The fixtures are by California Faucets and the mirror is from Paris Mirrors.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The elegantly curved shape of the open shower in the master bathroom came from the couple's desire to not have to deal with cleaning a glass door or having a curtain. The opening also allows some natural light to enter the shower. The vertically-positioned rectangular tiles are from Portland company Clayhaus Modern Tile.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
The tiles in the bathrooms are by Clé Tile and Zia Tile.
Striking blue tiles line the floors in the adjoining bathroom.
The master bath was the largest renovation project of the home. "We ended up extending the bathroom, removing the dressing area and the small original bathroom, and gutted the whole thing," she says. "This created a larger master bath with a free-standing tub and double showers." Then, they added open glass panels and had a custom concrete sink made by Trueform Concrete. On the floor lies custom-cut, chevron -atterned, gray tile and 2' by 16' glossy subway tiles that are stacked horizontally.
The main floor bathroom was reduced in size to accommodate the new kitchen pantry. The three-quarter bath includes a custom floating walnut slab vanity, dark blue linen-textured tiles, and chrome accents.
Cle Tile's farmhouse brick wall tiles line the shower. The Omaha floor tiles (from Cle Tile's collaboration with fabric line Eskayel) give the floor of the bathroom instant character.
