Interior designer Laura Britt followed WELL Building Standards to source the home’s non-toxic furnishings and finishes, which include living room chairs and a sofa from Thayer Coggin that use flame retardant– and formaldehyde-free cushions.
Clémence and daughter Clara, nine, relax on a purple Pierre Paulin 261 sofa below an installation by artist Alan McCollum. A small family of Verner Panton 1969 Wire lamps, featured in the inaugural Kreo exhibition, live to the left.
Now positioned as they are at the top of the home, the living room and dining room have ten-foot high ceilings and wide open views of the water.
Large windows let in an abundance of natural light and views of the landscape.
“On the first floor, we decided to open the cabins up to views with a floor-to-ceiling window that connects the living area to the sea,” explains Felipe Croxatto. “In the second-floor bedroom, we frame select views through smaller windows.”
Upstairs, pieces from the homeowner's eclectic art collection add pops of color. A coconut chair by George Nelson was reupholstered to bring a contemporary feel, and a sleeper sofa from Design Within Reach offers flexible space for guests.
Smith knew he wanted to use plywood for the interior walls. "Plywood can look fantastic,
"The house meets all the requirements for being a Greenbuilt Home,
Two sconces, Steven Handelman Studios Iron Wall Lights, flank original photography by Bess Friday. The design team furred out foundation walls in key places – such as behind the couch here – to create functional ledges, and straighten sloping walls.
Greenery views and vast amounts of light stream through two sets of large windows.
The den off the kitchen was set up for cozy TV nights, with an inky-toned accent wall, custom curtains by a local maker, and a comfortable sectional.
A custom blue bookshelf offers a pop of color in the living area and houses the couple's collection of art books and objects.
The living room sofa is from Article and the coffee table is from Burke Decor. The rug is vintage, and the fur chair was found at Urban Outfitters.
“We listened carefully to the house, and tried to do what it needed,” Carisa says.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.