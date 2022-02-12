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Collection by Mark Schulman

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On Opening Day of the 1989 season, the field proudly displayed the franchise’s sixth championship banner—they beat Oakland in a five-game series the preceding fall—on the outfield wall.
On Opening Day of the 1989 season, the field proudly displayed the franchise’s sixth championship banner—they beat Oakland in a five-game series the preceding fall—on the outfield wall.
The architect removed the wall material that wrapped the existing wood framework, giving the spaces warmth and texture.
The architect removed the wall material that wrapped the existing wood framework, giving the spaces warmth and texture.
Replacement of the garage and dining room created view corridors and a kind of courtyard between the renovated dwelling and the new guesthouse.
Replacement of the garage and dining room created view corridors and a kind of courtyard between the renovated dwelling and the new guesthouse.
Along with the sage, citrus trees irrigated by gray water from the house provide the couple with lemons and limes for mixing drinks, among other things.
Along with the sage, citrus trees irrigated by gray water from the house provide the couple with lemons and limes for mixing drinks, among other things.
California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.