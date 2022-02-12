🏠
Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for
Open House
!
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
m
Collection by
Mark Schulman
Favorites
View
9
Photos
On Opening Day of the 1989 season, the field proudly displayed the franchise’s sixth championship banner—they beat Oakland in a five-game series the preceding fall—on the outfield wall.
The architect removed the wall material that wrapped the existing wood framework, giving the spaces warmth and texture.
Replacement of the garage and dining room created view corridors and a kind of courtyard between the renovated dwelling and the new guesthouse.
Along with the sage, citrus trees irrigated by gray water from the house provide the couple with lemons and limes for mixing drinks, among other things.
California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
Share