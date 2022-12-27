SubscribeSign In
If you thought being productive at home was just another oxymoron, think again. Here are six tips for creating a focus-friendly home office.
The office features bespoke timber shelves, desks, and cabinets crafted from white oak. “My wife and I designed each piece of millwork, and we reviewed each interior elevation for function,” says Joseph. “Our senior project architect prepared the fabrication shop drawings, and we hired the fabricator directly, which allowed us to bypass the costly middle man and gave us complete quality control. We then hired a local carpenter to install and then finish the millwork on-site.”
A sleeping loft above the second-level office accommodates sleepovers with visiting grandchildren.
The children’s rooms both feature custom, built-in desks for studying and homework. “There’s a language of reveals and quirks and integrated pulls—handleless drawers and doors—that is consistent even if the form and function of the particular detail is different,” says architect Nicholas Fiore.
Ali’s artworks line the studio desk and a painting by his son decorates the wall.
Telecommuting can take both a physical and mental toll—especially when you’re suddenly working in tight quarters with partners, roommates, children, or other family members. Tip: Invest in high-quality, noise-cancelling headphones, and keep shared live/work spaces clutter-free.
The firm nestled a study into the corridor with a door to the exterior.
The guest room has a murphy bed and built-in desk. “We maximized space using everything I’ve learned from living in Hong Kong for over 20 years,” the owner says.
Jason custom made the shared desk with white oak legs and a plywood and laminate top. The chairs are a limited edition all-black finish from Laura Davidson, and the shelves are from Shelfology.
Conveniently located in their backyard, the office allows the couple to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
The Monocular - Back at Dawn
First light
At dawn
"It only cost about $48,000 to build, which was incredibly cheap," says Turner of the Stealth Barn. "We got the Timber Frame Company to supply the shell, then we clad it and fitted out the interior and windows ourselves. The idea was to take the archetypal black tar-painted agricultural building and make an almost childlike icon of that."
