Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
NEWYEAR
Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
Collection by
Favorites
View
9
Photos
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
Wood shelves lend a warm note in the otherwise all-white bathroom.
Mutina ceramic tiles line the bathroom.
The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
Share