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Collection by Mike Fleisch

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The bench extends beyond French doors onto a deck, blurring the line between outside and in.
The bench extends beyond French doors onto a deck, blurring the line between outside and in.
When not in use, the ladder hangs in front of a closet that stores the family’s camping gear.
When not in use, the ladder hangs in front of a closet that stores the family’s camping gear.
The shou sugi ban exterior is durable, but will lighten over time.
The shou sugi ban exterior is durable, but will lighten over time.
The burned Douglas ﬁr exterior cladding reveals a lighter grain as the seasons pass.
The burned Douglas ﬁr exterior cladding reveals a lighter grain as the seasons pass.
Architect Rick Cook imagined his ideal family home and then found something surprisingly similar for sale on a wooded two-acre lot in Palisades, New York. Cost, indecision, and the scale of the project, which included the original 4,000-square-foot home and a sizable addition, all slowed the pace, but so did the couple’s desire to honor the intent of the original architect, Charles P. Winter, who designed the house in 1972. “It made me think about every move we made,” says Rick.
Architect Rick Cook imagined his ideal family home and then found something surprisingly similar for sale on a wooded two-acre lot in Palisades, New York. Cost, indecision, and the scale of the project, which included the original 4,000-square-foot home and a sizable addition, all slowed the pace, but so did the couple’s desire to honor the intent of the original architect, Charles P. Winter, who designed the house in 1972. “It made me think about every move we made,” says Rick.
Floor Plan of Columba Tree House by Madeiguincho
Floor Plan of Columba Tree House by Madeiguincho
Designed by Madeiguincho, the Columba tree house has handbuilt furniture, a roof deck, and a slide.
Designed by Madeiguincho, the Columba tree house has handbuilt furniture, a roof deck, and a slide.
One of the home's two fireplaces.
One of the home's two fireplaces.
The open great room brings together the kitchen, dining area, and living space.
The open great room brings together the kitchen, dining area, and living space.
The San Juan Island Residence occupies six-acres along the western coast of San Juan Island, with 400 feet of shoreline overlooking Haro Strait.
The San Juan Island Residence occupies six-acres along the western coast of San Juan Island, with 400 feet of shoreline overlooking Haro Strait.
Before: The living room before the redesign shows the former RH sofa and heavy dining table and chairs.
Before: The living room before the redesign shows the former RH sofa and heavy dining table and chairs.
Linear black picture lights by Juniper showcase the artwork and brighten the whole length of the apartment. "The lights are a nod to a traditional way of highlighting art but feel very modern," O'Donnell says.
Linear black picture lights by Juniper showcase the artwork and brighten the whole length of the apartment. "The lights are a nod to a traditional way of highlighting art but feel very modern," O'Donnell says.
A pastry chef and a perfusionist splurged on bespoke cabinetry and fluted glass to fill their run-down Barcelona flat with light, color, and curves.
A pastry chef and a perfusionist splurged on bespoke cabinetry and fluted glass to fill their run-down Barcelona flat with light, color, and curves.
The living room is mostly furnished with pre-owned pieces with the exception a floor lmap and light fittings from Weaver &amp; Doure. Paintings by Italian artist Pietro Mantilla.
The living room is mostly furnished with pre-owned pieces with the exception a floor lmap and light fittings from Weaver &amp; Doure. Paintings by Italian artist Pietro Mantilla.
The patio features a sectional from Neighbor, a coffee table from Zachary A., and dinnerware from Kinto.
The patio features a sectional from Neighbor, a coffee table from Zachary A., and dinnerware from Kinto.
Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown enjoy the outdoor dining area with their son, Rico, and dog, Mona. Kinto table settings complete the tableau.
Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown enjoy the outdoor dining area with their son, Rico, and dog, Mona. Kinto table settings complete the tableau.

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