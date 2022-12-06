Facing another courtyard, an office nook features a Caesarstone countertop and walnut built-ins by Austin Wood Work.
The geometrically disciplined facade is composed of blonde cypress, white stucco, and cedar that was charred black by Delta Millworks.
A hardworking structural beam also serves as tableware storage and conceals lighting. Finger pulls instead of cabinet hardware keep the focus on the clean lines of the kitchen. Holes in the baseboard act as a vent.
Developed as a holiday home, the pared-back timber construction is a nod to the modest fisher-cottages prevalent in the area.