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An organic material palette of linen, cotton and wood helps echo the serene vibe while also adding a layer of cozy texture to the all-white space. She outfitted the home in linen textiles by the Dutch company bymölle, along with vintage African mudcloths from African Art Box and Earthly Goods Home, two etsy sellers.
Custom storage is found throughout the guesthouse. Upstairs in lieu of a closet, custom drawers and shelves were installed along the side of the sleeping loft. And downstairs, a larder with pullout shelves creates space for produce, a water filter and even boxed wine. In the bathroom Kelli even designed a drawer that was the exact height of her water pic flosser.