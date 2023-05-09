SubscribeSign In
The house, painted in "Poppyseed
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
The covered porch is another place that people can work, brainstorm, or have break-out sessions. The company’s motto is affixed to the boundary wall, reading: “If it tells a story, it’s art.” Stories are about connecting, says Jhanvi, as is architecture.
A wooden pergola adds shade to the patio. Terrace furniture by XX.
West Elevation - Mirror and Hemp Shake Siding
The interior of the 1890s building is just 16 feet wide.
Based in Portland, Oregon, MODSpdx is a West Coast builder with a holistic approach to customized and site-specific modular multi-family and commercial buildings. Buildings are constructed in their Portland factory, with a focus on proper ventilation and thermodynamics for the finished product through tight factory controls and an analysis of repeatable processes. Because the company works with a range of general contractors, architects, construction companies, and residential developers, their finished homes vary in aesthetics from traditional to contemporary.
On each of the 10 floors, the balcony rooms have private lanais that are divided by woven screens designed by TK. While sitting on the brightly-hued outdoor chairs, you’ll look out to other midcentury buildings while planning your tropical adventure ahead.
A narrow creek was carved into the edge of the rock wall to “extend nature into the site.”
The project's prime, corner lot real estate dictated the organization of the separate living quarters. The main house's driveway and entryway, for example, are located on Maude Street, giving permanent residents a sense of privacy.
At Casa Cantellano, light is omnipresent, with vegetation-rich courtyards around every corner.
While Nature Pod pictured here has a showerhead installed outside, it is normally placed in the in the bathroom behind a glass door (or a curtain if the home is purchased without insulation).
