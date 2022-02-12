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Collection by Lynnea Villanova MD

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Set steps from the sand, this completely renovated home has ocean views in every room—and it comes with a guesthouse.
Set steps from the sand, this completely renovated home has ocean views in every room—and it comes with a guesthouse.
Set in the famed National Historic Landmark District in Detroit, the 2,000-square-foot residence comes recently renovated and fully furnished.
Set in the famed National Historic Landmark District in Detroit, the 2,000-square-foot residence comes recently renovated and fully furnished.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
Hartshaw designed and built nearly every wooden detail inside the home: the bespoke kitchen cabinetry, multiple staircases—including the sculptural spiral that serves as a functional centerpiece—solid doors with custom handles, stair rails that flow like sculpture, and built-in elements that are both practical and expressive.
Hartshaw designed and built nearly every wooden detail inside the home: the bespoke kitchen cabinetry, multiple staircases—including the sculptural spiral that serves as a functional centerpiece—solid doors with custom handles, stair rails that flow like sculpture, and built-in elements that are both practical and expressive.
The home's woodworker, Horace Hartshaw, was an apprentice to Wharton Esherick, one of America's most iconic craftsman.
The home's woodworker, Horace Hartshaw, was an apprentice to Wharton Esherick, one of America's most iconic craftsman.
Floor plan of Kallis House by Rudolph M. Schindler, restored by Jeff Fink
Floor plan of Kallis House by Rudolph M. Schindler, restored by Jeff Fink
The master bathroom features custom mahogany cabinets and a Caesarstone countertop.
The master bathroom features custom mahogany cabinets and a Caesarstone countertop.
Copper Real Good chairs by Blu Dot surround an antique dining table. The overdyed green rug is by Aga John.
Copper Real Good chairs by Blu Dot surround an antique dining table. The overdyed green rug is by Aga John.
The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi for Herman Miller.
The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi for Herman Miller.
Rudolph M. Schindler’s Kallis House, recently restored by homeowners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie, is often referred to as the Austrian-born architect’s late-period masterpiece. It makes use of the "Schindler frame," an adaptation that allowed him to design large glazed openings and thin ceilings and roofs. John, Susan, and their dog, Ivy, commune in the sitting area of the master bedroom. The Wide Angle Janus sofa by Edward Wormley for Dunbar Furniture, found by John’s mother at a thrift store with the original orange fabric intact, was purchased for less than $100, including delivery. The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi and the 9-Light LED pendant is by Sonneman.
Rudolph M. Schindler’s Kallis House, recently restored by homeowners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie, is often referred to as the Austrian-born architect’s late-period masterpiece. It makes use of the "Schindler frame," an adaptation that allowed him to design large glazed openings and thin ceilings and roofs. John, Susan, and their dog, Ivy, commune in the sitting area of the master bedroom. The Wide Angle Janus sofa by Edward Wormley for Dunbar Furniture, found by John’s mother at a thrift store with the original orange fabric intact, was purchased for less than $100, including delivery. The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi and the 9-Light LED pendant is by Sonneman.
In the couple’s bedroom, a back corner window that had been straightened by the previous owner was restored to its original slant, and an interior clerestory was uncovered and used to brighten a bathroom on the other side of the wall. The vintage teak bed with built-in headboard and side tables is from Vintage on Point in Los Angeles. A signed Andy Warhol screen print hangs overhead.
In the couple’s bedroom, a back corner window that had been straightened by the previous owner was restored to its original slant, and an interior clerestory was uncovered and used to brighten a bathroom on the other side of the wall. The vintage teak bed with built-in headboard and side tables is from Vintage on Point in Los Angeles. A signed Andy Warhol screen print hangs overhead.

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