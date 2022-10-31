SubscribeSign In
The north-facing rear yard is located on the lower ground floor, and its uniquely challenging shape lead to this project being referred to as the Triangle.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
The Workstation Cabin is fully equipped with power, air conditioning, heating, and an internet connection.
GreenSpur and McAllister Architects imagined a cabin sided with Cor-Ten steel, glass and shou sugi ban cedar for a wooded property outside of Washington DC. The interior of the cabin maintains a minimalist aesthetic so that the lush landscape is the main focus. The concrete floors are stained a medium-brown tone, the ceiling features tongue-and-groove clear pine with a pickled finish, and the walls are sided with grouted cement board.
Virginia-based screenwriter Matthew Michael Carnahan’s 400-square foot work studio features NanaWall doors that fold open to connect the interior to the surrounding forest.
Not everyone has a credibility bookcase. Your kids’ discarded toys and jackets may be strewn on the floor, or your roommate is in the throes of an online boxing class. Perhaps your cat is licking its unmentionables, and it’s not quite the scene you want to set for your one-on-one. Luckily, Zoom makes it easy to manifest the environment we want if the environment we have isn’t ideal. If you’ve ever wanted to dial in from a Dwell house, now’s your chance.
A pared-down cabin on Eleuthera island was designed as an off-the-grid retreat for Mark and Kate Ingraham and their daughter. Envisioning "a simple box resting lightly on the land,
