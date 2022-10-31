Favorites
GreenSpur and McAllister Architects imagined a cabin sided with Cor-Ten steel, glass and shou sugi ban cedar for a wooded property outside of Washington DC. The interior of the cabin maintains a minimalist aesthetic so that the lush landscape is the main focus. The concrete floors are stained a medium-brown tone, the ceiling features tongue-and-groove clear pine with a pickled finish, and the walls are sided with grouted cement board.
Not everyone has a credibility bookcase. Your kids’ discarded toys and jackets may be strewn on the floor, or your roommate is in the throes of an online boxing class. Perhaps your cat is licking its unmentionables, and it’s not quite the scene you want to set for your one-on-one. Luckily, Zoom makes it easy to manifest the environment we want if the environment we have isn’t ideal. If you’ve ever wanted to dial in from a Dwell house, now’s your chance.