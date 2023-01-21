Prefabricated elements allow the cabins to be assembled on site without the use of heavy construction machinery, a key consideration when building in sensitive natural environments.
The bed/room defines one side of the ADU, with the closet facing the front door to create a small entry vestibule. The bathroom and kitchen define the opposite end of the ADU, with a vaulted ceiling living space in between.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.