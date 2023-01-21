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Collection by Phil Fairclough

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Prefabricated elements allow the cabins to be assembled on site without the use of heavy construction machinery, a key consideration when building in sensitive natural environments.
Prefabricated elements allow the cabins to be assembled on site without the use of heavy construction machinery, a key consideration when building in sensitive natural environments.
The bed/room defines one side of the ADU, with the closet facing the front door to create a small entry vestibule. The bathroom and kitchen define the opposite end of the ADU, with a vaulted ceiling living space in between.
The bed/room defines one side of the ADU, with the closet facing the front door to create a small entry vestibule. The bathroom and kitchen define the opposite end of the ADU, with a vaulted ceiling living space in between.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.