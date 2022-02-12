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Collection by Fred Wesley

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Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
Formerly one room, the studio was split in two—a multipurpose room underneath a primary bedroom.
Formerly one room, the studio was split in two—a multipurpose room underneath a primary bedroom.
SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
Floor plan of Shinrin No Ie (Forest Home) by Scott A. Stultz
Floor plan of Shinrin No Ie (Forest Home) by Scott A. Stultz
The primary bedroom cabin sits in a natural clearing amongst the trees, allowing for a water view and copious sunlight. The boulder-studded coast offers gently sloping paths to the ocean for a quick dip.
The primary bedroom cabin sits in a natural clearing amongst the trees, allowing for a water view and copious sunlight. The boulder-studded coast offers gently sloping paths to the ocean for a quick dip.
The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.
The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
The oxidized red color <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">(Bull's Blood #E444 by CIN), is a theme that </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">runs throughout the house, from the façade of the annex to the red concrete floors on the ground floor and the same color used to paint the wooden beams in the gabled roof on the second floor.</span>
The oxidized red color <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">(Bull's Blood #E444 runs throughout the house, from the façade of the annex to the red concrete floors on the ground floor and the same color used to paint the wooden beams in the gabled roof on the second floor.
Twenty minutes from Marfa, a couple bring a 1914 home back to basics by peeling away faux stone, preserving marbelized tile, and building an addition that’s boxy in the best way.
Twenty minutes from Marfa, a couple bring a 1914 home back to basics by peeling away faux stone, preserving marbelized tile, and building an addition that’s boxy in the best way.
Just past sunrise at Betasso Overlook.
Just past sunrise at Betasso Overlook.
Skiing is often associated with well-worn, cookie-cutter condos and salt-stained carpets—but the A-Frame Club, a ’70s-inspired property in Winter Park’s Old Town, offers something different. Here, 31 A-frame cabins are rounded out with an on-site saloon and bar. The little structures are cozily clustered together and nearly overlapping, connected by a labyrinth of raised wooden paths that feel almost like tunnels when cocooned in snow.
Skiing is often associated with well-worn, cookie-cutter condos and salt-stained carpets—but the A-Frame Club, a ’70s-inspired property in Winter Park’s Old Town, offers something different. Here, 31 A-frame cabins are rounded out with an on-site saloon and bar. The little structures are cozily clustered together and nearly overlapping, connected by a labyrinth of raised wooden paths that feel almost like tunnels when cocooned in snow.
Minimal hardscaping was done to keep natural ground conditions as is, and fallen trees were left to decompose. The home was built on the slope of the lot to minimize how much land was moved.
Minimal hardscaping was done to keep natural ground conditions as is, and fallen trees were left to decompose. The home was built on the slope of the lot to minimize how much land was moved.
Douglas-fir open shelving and cabinetry were designed to match the wood in the rest of the home. The refrigerator is hiding beside the hallway entrance.
Douglas-fir open shelving and cabinetry were designed to match the wood in the rest of the home. The refrigerator is hiding beside the hallway entrance.

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