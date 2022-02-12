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The oxidized red color <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">(Bull's Blood #E444 runs throughout the house, from the façade of the annex to the red concrete floors on the ground floor and the same color used to paint the wooden beams in the gabled roof on the second floor.
Skiing is often associated with well-worn, cookie-cutter condos and salt-stained carpets—but the A-Frame Club, a ’70s-inspired property in Winter Park’s Old Town, offers something different. Here, 31 A-frame cabins are rounded out with an on-site saloon and bar. The little structures are cozily clustered together and nearly overlapping, connected by a labyrinth of raised wooden paths that feel almost like tunnels when cocooned in snow.
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