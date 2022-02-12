Exposed laminated strand lumber (LSL) joists and painted brackets introduce texture and color while keeping material costs down.
The third light well illuminates a small garden in the corner. Sunlight also enters from the home’s rear garage, accessible from a parallel street.
"Playing the piano is a large part of their life, so we wanted to give it a great space to be played and to be heard," explain the architects. The piano area is located to one side of the open-plan living space.
The Courtyard House was constructed with a minimal steel frame with LVL floor joists.
Thanks to a robust solar panel array, the house is net-zero, with enough energy to charge the couple's electric car as well.