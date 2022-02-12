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Collection by Alicia

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Exposed laminated strand lumber (LSL) joists and painted brackets introduce texture and color while keeping material costs down.
Exposed laminated strand lumber (LSL) joists and painted brackets introduce texture and color while keeping material costs down.
The third light well illuminates a small garden in the corner. Sunlight also enters from the home’s rear garage, accessible from a parallel street.
The third light well illuminates a small garden in the corner. Sunlight also enters from the home’s rear garage, accessible from a parallel street.
"Playing the piano is a large part of their life, so we wanted to give it a great space to be played and to be heard," explain the architects. The piano area is located to one side of the open-plan living space.
"Playing the piano is a large part of their life, so we wanted to give it a great space to be played and to be heard," explain the architects. The piano area is located to one side of the open-plan living space.
The Courtyard House was constructed with a minimal steel frame with LVL floor joists.
The Courtyard House was constructed with a minimal steel frame with LVL floor joists.
Thanks to a robust solar panel array, the house is net-zero, with enough energy to charge the couple's electric car as well.
Thanks to a robust solar panel array, the house is net-zero, with enough energy to charge the couple's electric car as well.