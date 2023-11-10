Favorites
4-inch by 4-inch clay tiles from Heath Ceramics pay homage to the legendary Charles and Ray Eames. The new font was designed by House Industries; the tiles are available in three colors (black, yellow, and poppy red) and are displayed by running them on a teak track. $38 per tile; $45 for the track.
Opening October 17, the shop will expand WantedDesign's existing Industry City space (see below for details). A diversity of brands and designers will be present, including Souda, Alexandra Ferguson, Brooklyn Candle Studio, By Boe, Fort Standard, and Urbancase. Click through to see a few examples of what'll be available!