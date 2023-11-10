SubscribeSign In
Collection by Dove Kelley

Favorites

View 6 Photos
Inside the tiny tearoom, with its low ceiling, is like an adult clubhouse, designed for intimate conversation over hot drinks.
Inside the tiny tearoom, with its low ceiling, is like an adult clubhouse, designed for intimate conversation over hot drinks.
4-inch by 4-inch clay tiles from Heath Ceramics pay homage to the legendary Charles and Ray Eames. The new font was designed by House Industries; the tiles are available in three colors (black, yellow, and poppy red) and are displayed by running them on a teak track. $38 per tile; $45 for the track.
4-inch by 4-inch clay tiles from Heath Ceramics pay homage to the legendary Charles and Ray Eames. The new font was designed by House Industries; the tiles are available in three colors (black, yellow, and poppy red) and are displayed by running them on a teak track. $38 per tile; $45 for the track.
Texas. The Cricket Trailer, made in Houston, can sleep up to two adults and two children. With integrated fresh water and greywater tanks along with a water heater, campers can live off-the-grid in the easily towable unit.
Texas. The Cricket Trailer, made in Houston, can sleep up to two adults and two children. With integrated fresh water and greywater tanks along with a water heater, campers can live off-the-grid in the easily towable unit.
Alexander Girard nativity set by House Industries, $800. The nativity is based on one of Alexander Girard’s illustrations and is made from maple and Michigan-grown basswood.
Alexander Girard nativity set by House Industries, $800. The nativity is based on one of Alexander Girard’s illustrations and is made from maple and Michigan-grown basswood.
Opening October 17, the shop will expand WantedDesign's existing Industry City space (see below for details). A diversity of brands and designers will be present, including Souda, Alexandra Ferguson, Brooklyn Candle Studio, By Boe, Fort Standard, and Urbancase. Click through to see a few examples of what'll be available!
Opening October 17, the shop will expand WantedDesign's existing Industry City space (see below for details). A diversity of brands and designers will be present, including Souda, Alexandra Ferguson, Brooklyn Candle Studio, By Boe, Fort Standard, and Urbancase. Click through to see a few examples of what'll be available!