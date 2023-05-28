SubscribeSign In
Walk-in rainfall showers can be found in the bathrooms.
Pine and western red cedar are found throughout the complex.
Garten’s husband, sculptor Cliff Reid, envisioned the vibrant wood wall separating the living room and kitchen.
Despite their dark color palette, black and white kitchens can still feel bright. This tiny kitchen perfects the art of chiaroscuro with white shiplapped walls, custom-built open shelves and dark concrete floors. The owners selected sleek faucet fixtures by Santec and a sink by Blanco to complement the white laminate countertops. The stainless steel appliances include a Bertazzoni oven, Fisher & Payel refrigerator, and Thermador dishwasher.
Naturehumaine used maple plywood and white accents throughout Des Érables Residence, striking contrast with the original wood moldings of the building.
The architecture of Hood Cliff Retreat defers to the landscape, as evidenced by the cedar planks incorporated into several rooms of the home. Wittman Estes Architecture repurposed beams and siding from the original cabin as countertops and interior cladding. The firm's focus on simple details and a restrained material palette kept the construction budget to a minimum.
A skylight in the primary bath harnesses abundant sunlight for the space and gives the feeling of being outdoors. White Caesarstone quartz counters top pale maple cabinetry, lending a serene quality.
The living area features
The new primary bedroom is outfitted with a bay window that features a built-in bench.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
The maple wall and hidden door lend warmth and texture and hide the primary bedroom so that it remains privacy.
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
Vertical wood slats at the upper floor, with its gabled roof, play with transparency and continue motifs found on other floors.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
