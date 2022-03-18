The mezzanine floor above the living room holds a study and library with views over the meadow. The desk and shelving, made from iroko and painted MDF, are designed by Featherstone Young.
If you thought being productive at home was just another oxymoron, think again. Here are six tips for creating a focus-friendly home office.
With plenty of space, Spellman is able to utilize his studio to create his artwork and music, as well as use the area as a gathering area for entertainment.
A vintage chair slides underneath a desk which is tucked into a corner where the building is angled on two planes. The windows and doors are by Pella.
Some people need to walk outside before they can open up. Some grab sticks and beat trees. The land itself becomes the therapist,” says Ryan.
A private desk nook stands in the middle of the living area.
The Voxel’s wood-clad interior blends into its natural setting.
The firm nestled a study into the corridor with a door to the exterior.
Jason custom made the shared desk with white oak legs and a plywood and laminate top. The chairs are a limited edition all-black finish from Laura Davidson, and the shelves are from Shelfology.
In the study on the home’s top level, a long window provides a panoramic view of Newlands Forest and Table Mountain. “The light in the morning is amazing, and the view of the mountain is incredible,” Derek says.
In the office, a Reale table by Carlo Mollino and a Conference chair by Eero Saarinen for Knoll look out on the gardens. The lamp is from Le Bon Marché. On the wall is a photograph by Dutch artist Barry Marré, and below it is a custom oak heater cover designed by Pilon.
“The things we splurged on still look raw, which is what we wanted,” adds Nick.
a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.
A reading corner takes full advantage of floor-to-ceiling window light.
Flansburgh's office and study still contain his original built-in desks and shelving.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,