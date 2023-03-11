Dwell House
Collection by
Austin Copeland
Favorites
The Modern Texas Prefab features a mix of natural and reclaimed materials for a relaxed feel.
The Casita 850 modular model emphasizes indoor/outdoor living with a flexible two-bedroom and one-bath layout.
A typical Lake|Flato Porch House can be completed in approximately 12 months with construction costs running from $300 to $350 per square foot.
The Mountain Pine 900 cabin is a Champion Home built in Athens, Texas that has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The ranch-style Casita 850 by MA Modular houses two bedrooms and one bathroom in a finely laid out 850 square feet.
Multiple glazed French doors open out to the courtyard to create a connection between interior and exterior spaces.
