The studio is clad with cedar, glass, and a sloping, standing-seam metal roof.
The NanaWall doors on the corners of the front facade fold open, joining the interior and the wooded landscape.
Built-in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves filled with Carnahan’s favorite titles create a library-like atmosphere in the work studio.
One section of the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves pivots open to reveal a concealed bathroom.
A minibar and storage area are hidden behind another section of the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
The interior of the studio is outfitted with floors made of oak reclaimed from vintage whiskey barrels. Carnahan arranged the space with lounge chairs designed by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and a table by Blu Dot.
The cedar cladding was inspired by the towering mature oaks on the property.
The rooms hidden behind the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves give the studio a whimsical quality.