Casper poses atop the preserved original oak flooring, beside the original fireplace.
Back-to-back sofas in the renovated home's den enable connections between this space, the kitchen and the living room.
Beetle bar chairs by Gubi pull up to the custom blackened-steel island in the kitchen, which features Bulthaup built-ins and Apparatus pendant lights. The custom backsplash tiles are by Kismet.
Ruth stands near the rear entrance of the second floor with the couple's English Labs, Toffee and Rolo. "This house is a giant dog run,
After searching for a property where he could build in Silver Lake, Scott Boxenbaum found a steep lot with a view of the Reservoir. "It was literally scrub and trees, and I somewhat naively said, 'Oh, this might be easy to build on.