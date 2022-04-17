A kitchenette with Semihandmade cabinetry, floating shelves from Shelfology, and quartz counters is tucked into an arched alcove.
The designers were inspired by René’s upbringing in Puerto Rico, choosing Valencia tile from Fireclay to reference the colors and cobblestone streets of Old San Juan, joining it with a custom cane and wood vanity by The Build With Ethan.
The shower also has an arched niche with the same patterned tile, and field tile also from Fireclay, in ‘White Wash’ and ‘Blue Velvet.’