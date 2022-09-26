Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
h
Collection by
Henryk Sterniczuk
Favorites
View
4
Photos
Before: While the interior was in good shape, finishes and fixtures were dated, and the low roofline made it hard for daylight to reach far into the home's core.
Floor Plan of Sterling Townhouse by READ Architecture Design
Share