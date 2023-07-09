Dwell House
Collection by
Scott
Favorites
View
7
Photos
Glass walls wrap the home's western, ocean-facing side, with large glass pieces framed in the same black steel as the adjacent rammed-earth wall panels.
Limestone flooring and wainscotting underscore the rammed-earth walls.
At the southeast corner of the house, in an enclosed yard beside the entrance, is a breakfast nook and patio, providing the home's quietest outdoor space.
The kitchen was designed to be functional, for a family of five that likes to cook. Cabinetry and countertops resemble the colors of the wall panels and metal framing.
The dining and living space are a few steps down from the rest of the house, creating a wider volume for these public areas.
The interior wall clad in rammed-earth panels also acts as a radiant heat source during the evening, which is welcomed in this cool, windy Carmel microclimate.
