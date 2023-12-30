Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
The master bath features Everstone Parc porcelain tiles and Crossville Ready-to-Wear Porcelain Stone for the accent wall.
The bedroom closest to the master bedroom is currently used as a large, walk-in closet. Here, the bathroom connected to that space features a clawfoot tub and walk-in shower.
In addition to a custom walnut vanity, the second bathroom also features a stand-alone shower finished in Italian tile.
Norske Mikrohus offers customizable baths, letting customers choose flooring and wall finishes.
