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Collection by Cliff Goldthwaite

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While Thomas doesn’t have a favorite part of the home, the fireplace holds special meaning. “It means an incredible amount to me that my father, who is a bricklayer, built the beautiful open fireplace that looks like it was born with the house,” he says.
While Thomas doesn’t have a favorite part of the home, the fireplace holds special meaning. “It means an incredible amount to me that my father, who is a bricklayer, built the beautiful open fireplace that looks like it was born with the house,” he says.
After owning the New Jersey home for 15 years, the American rapper/guitarist and his partner, Kathleen Hanna, are trading the East Coast for the West.
After owning the New Jersey home for 15 years, the American rapper/guitarist and his partner, Kathleen Hanna, are trading the East Coast for the West.
In the 1930s in Australia, bungalows that were built in the Arts and Crafts style were often designed to have their decorative
In the 1930s in Australia, bungalows that were built in the Arts and Crafts style were often designed to have their decorative
Before: “We loved the original hardware store signage that was on the building's façade,” says Valérie. Also appealing? The village-like atmosphere of the centrally-located neighborhood near the Rijksmuseum.
Before: “We loved the original hardware store signage that was on the building's façade,” says Valérie. Also appealing? The village-like atmosphere of the centrally-located neighborhood near the Rijksmuseum.
The farmhouse, originally built in 1894, is now a recognized cultural heritage site.
The farmhouse, originally built in 1894, is now a recognized cultural heritage site.
For this kitchen, the architects paired slate-gray HPL (high-pressure laminate) cabinets by Henrybuilt, cool Basaltina countertops, with custom shelving and a white Corian backsplash.
For this kitchen, the architects paired slate-gray HPL (high-pressure laminate) cabinets by Henrybuilt, cool Basaltina countertops, with custom shelving and a white Corian backsplash.
Modern cabinet finger pulls in bright and shiny chrome dot the drawers in this sleek kitchen in Venice, California.
Modern cabinet finger pulls in bright and shiny chrome dot the drawers in this sleek kitchen in Venice, California.
The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
The Palmer House was built for William and Mary Palmer during the early 1950s, and is one of Wright's last residential masterpieces. Completely secluded and nestled against the northeast side of the beautiful Nichols Arboretum, the house is only a five minute drive (or 20 minute walk) to downtown Ann Arbor. The 2,000-square-foot home is furnished with a collection of Wright-designed furniture and even includes a teahouse. The signature Wright design complements the sylvan setting with bold triangular geometry and a cantilevered overhang.
The Palmer House was built for William and Mary Palmer during the early 1950s, and is one of Wright's last residential masterpieces. Completely secluded and nestled against the northeast side of the beautiful Nichols Arboretum, the house is only a five minute drive (or 20 minute walk) to downtown Ann Arbor. The 2,000-square-foot home is furnished with a collection of Wright-designed furniture and even includes a teahouse. The signature Wright design complements the sylvan setting with bold triangular geometry and a cantilevered overhang.
“It’s only an hour and a half from the north edge of Toronto,” says Knezic. “But, because it’s water access only, it feels like you’re far away from everything—and you have a real sense of isolation.”
“It’s only an hour and a half from the north edge of Toronto,” says Knezic. “But, because it’s water access only, it feels like you’re far away from everything—and you have a real sense of isolation.”
The three accommodation buildings face into a shared courtyard. The garage is further down the path.
The three accommodation buildings face into a shared courtyard. The garage is further down the path.