Favorites
While the Minim House isn't completely customizable in terms of layout and floor plan, there are a few options to choose from that incorporate additional closets for a slightly different configuration. However, upgrades of everything from shower enclosures to off-grid solar power and refrigerator packages are available, as well as the possibility for a trailer option on wheels for an additional fee.
With more than 50 years of experience in residential construction (not to mention their first tiny home design in 1978), Tru Form Tiny Homes features floor plans that include convertible sofa beds and lofted bed options. The Verve line, available in a variety of lengths, consistently comes in at under 1000 square feet.