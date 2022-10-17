SubscribeSign In
While the Minim House isn't completely customizable in terms of layout and floor plan, there are a few options to choose from that incorporate additional closets for a slightly different configuration. However, upgrades of everything from shower enclosures to off-grid solar power and refrigerator packages are available, as well as the possibility for a trailer option on wheels for an additional fee.
Find out how tiny homes fit everything in such a small amount of square footage with these free floor plans.
The 250-square-foot lofted bedroom in the 400-square-foot Salish model by West Coast Homes is open to the living/dining/cooking area below. With large windows on every wall, the outdoors feels like an extension of the tiny home.
With its many windows bringing in lots of natural light, the interiors of The Salish by West Coast Homes has a kitchen with a rolling island that also functions as a dining table, allowing it to be tucked away when not in use.
The Verve Lux by TruForm Tiny Homes has an L-shaped kitchen, bathroom with a toilet bump-out, and a drop down deck. Potential extras include a double or queen hydraulic lift bed instead of a convertible sofa-bed, a smart house kit, window shades, and other amenities.
With more than 50 years of experience in residential construction (not to mention their first tiny home design in 1978), Tru Form Tiny Homes features floor plans that include convertible sofa beds and lofted bed options. The Verve line, available in a variety of lengths, consistently comes in at under 1000 square feet.
Different floor plans feature alternate ways to lay out the bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette, and living room depending on what the owner wants to emphasize—living space, cooking space, or the sleeping area.
With its open porch with an overhung roof, clerestory windows, and high ceilings, the Roadhaus Wedge RV by Wheelhaus feels much larger and more open than its 250 square feet would suggest.
The home makes efficient use of its 70 square feet, fitting in a small bathroom and a main room with a convertible sofa-bed and a small kitchenette.
