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Before: The architects carved out an area for Nikita's study in front of the window.
Before: The architects carved out an area for Nikita's study in front of the window.
Sunlight and glass create linear lines in this
Sunlight and glass create linear lines in this
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.