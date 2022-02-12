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Collection by christy b

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Bedroom with stair to sleeping loft with step-storage and bedroom moving divider panel (closed)
Bedroom with stair to sleeping loft with step-storage and bedroom moving divider panel (closed)
Inside the sauna, cedar planks line the walls, along with the floors and ceiling surfaces.
Inside the sauna, cedar planks line the walls, along with the floors and ceiling surfaces.