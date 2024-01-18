Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Ramniwas Tigaya

Favorites

View 5 Photos
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
The newly remodeled bathroom features a sleek black-and-white color palette, with Duravit wall-mounted sinks basking in the filtered light of clerestory windows.
The newly remodeled bathroom features a sleek black-and-white color palette, with Duravit wall-mounted sinks basking in the filtered light of clerestory windows.
Bathrooms were kept simple, with tile from the same line: Urban Atelier from Aleluia Cerâmicas, which has been in business for over 100 years.
Bathrooms were kept simple, with tile from the same line: Urban Atelier from Aleluia Cerâmicas, which has been in business for over 100 years.