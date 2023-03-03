A narrow stair leads to the lower level, where the couple added a master bathroom and closet.
The central stair sits against a three-story mahogany cabinet that houses a powder room, a study, and a multitude of closets.
Artwork throughout the house is courtesy of Lexi’s friends.
Homeowner and co-designer Christopher Hansen heads for the beach from the home’s double-height entry hallway, where a glass stairway with parota wood treads maintains sight lines.
Stairs lead up to the second floor. The project's minimalist materials highlight the collaboration between architect, designer and builder—achieving a look that also represents the client’s keen sense of modern minimalism.
Stair.
Living Area
Shown here is the sitting room from the bottom half of the main house. As an art collector, the current homeowner has filled the entire interior with bold statement pieces.
The dining room table is made from recycled teak railroad ties from Indonesia. The blue armchairs were a Craigslist purchase. IKEA pendant lights contrast nicely with the dark wood.
Family Room.
Honest materials appear throughout this Los Altos home. In the double-height living area, Mantis chairs by BassamFellows surround a custom live-edge dining table, fashioned from an old Claro walnut tree with help from Menlo Hardwoods.
