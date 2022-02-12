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Collection by Kimberly Kirkland

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Architect João Completo used a limited material palette in the house he designed for his parents, a choice he appreciates in many homes featured in Dwell. Birch plywood and concrete are featured throughout. “The language is very coherent in every space, which gives it a sense of fluidity,” Completo says. “It feels a bit bigger than it is because the materials are the same everywhere.”
Architect João Completo used a limited material palette in the house he designed for his parents, a choice he appreciates in many homes featured in Dwell. Birch plywood and concrete are featured throughout. “The language is very coherent in every space, which gives it a sense of fluidity,” Completo says. “It feels a bit bigger than it is because the materials are the same everywhere.”
Floor Plan of Hat House by Michael Goorevich
Floor Plan of Hat House by Michael Goorevich
On the opposite wall, a green mesh cabinet for shoes is paired with a wood and metal seating bench. The entry door also has a green mesh detail: a panel that's operable, so the smaller door can be opened when receiving packages.
On the opposite wall, a green mesh cabinet for shoes is paired with a wood and metal seating bench. The entry door also has a green mesh detail: a panel that's operable, so the smaller door can be opened when receiving packages.
WingSpan House floor plan
WingSpan House floor plan
Blue tile in the bathroom connects with other small moments of color.
Blue tile in the bathroom connects with other small moments of color.
The sandstone entry court segues gracefully into a protected exterior area with a bench, creating an inviting threshold between outside and in.
The sandstone entry court segues gracefully into a protected exterior area with a bench, creating an inviting threshold between outside and in.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
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Occupying a small site in a backyard in Portland, this timber-clad ADU guesthouse is a study in making the most of a small footprint. Designed by local practice Webster Wilson Architect and with bright, clean interiors by Pine Street Design, it’s located en route to Laurelhurst Park, making it an ideal base for exploring Portland’s many vibrant and diverse neighbourhoods. There’s also plenty of at-home entertaining space, including a private deck adorned with fairy lights at the rear, and an outdoor shower to enjoy in the warmer weather.
Occupying a small site in a backyard in Portland, this timber-clad ADU guesthouse is a study in making the most of a small footprint. Designed by local practice Webster Wilson Architect and with bright, clean interiors by Pine Street Design, it’s located en route to Laurelhurst Park, making it an ideal base for exploring Portland’s many vibrant and diverse neighbourhoods. There’s also plenty of at-home entertaining space, including a private deck adorned with fairy lights at the rear, and an outdoor shower to enjoy in the warmer weather.
In the evening warm lighting shines through the oval-shape window and the large glass doors on the front facade, creating a lantern-like effect for the tiny cabin.
In the evening warm lighting shines through the oval-shape window and the large glass doors on the front facade, creating a lantern-like effect for the tiny cabin.
The Curved Back sofa is from Lawson-Fenning. “It’s the most comfortable sofa,” says Zachary. “I have one, too.”
The Curved Back sofa is from Lawson-Fenning. “It’s the most comfortable sofa,” says Zachary. “I have one, too.”
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
Smooth, handleless joinery are a classical, but nonetheless creative way to make storage systems beautifully discreet with ample room for storage.
Smooth, handleless joinery are a classical, but nonetheless creative way to make storage systems beautifully discreet with ample room for storage.