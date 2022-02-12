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Architect João Completo used a limited material palette in the house he designed for his parents, a choice he appreciates in many homes featured in Dwell. Birch plywood and concrete are featured throughout. “The language is very coherent in every space, which gives it a sense of fluidity,” Completo says. “It feels a bit bigger than it is because the materials are the same everywhere.”
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
Occupying a small site in a backyard in Portland, this timber-clad ADU guesthouse is a study in making the most of a small footprint. Designed by local practice Webster Wilson Architect and with bright, clean interiors by Pine Street Design, it’s located en route to Laurelhurst Park, making it an ideal base for exploring Portland’s many vibrant and diverse neighbourhoods. There’s also plenty of at-home entertaining space, including a private deck adorned with fairy lights at the rear, and an outdoor shower to enjoy in the warmer weather.