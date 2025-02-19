The original upstairs cabinet was refinished, and new cabinets in the kitchen were designed in the same Beech wood with a cinnamon-colored oil to be consistent. The vertical detailing earmarks that they are new insertions.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
In the Usonian tradition, the home is low slung, emphasiziong a connection to nature and simple materials.
Inspired by Usonian homes, this 1957 residence by Herbert Fritz Jr. has wooden built-ins, concrete blocks, and purple carpet.
“Everything is in the core,” Farley says. “It’s an efficient way to organize space and functions.
A cozy moment for the kids under the steps.
After expanding their farmhouse, rural Illinois Daniel Payette and Jessica Merchant called on Converge Architecture to help them design a space that’s “more than just a car-hole.”
Workaday Design fashioned custom paneling that's a modern twist on the midcentury paneling they saw in Robert Rummer's own home.
The artwork over the couch is by Catherine Freshley, and the rug is from Kat and Mouche.
"The solid oak floor is like its own piece of horizontal furniture, blending perfectly with the natural feel, as the soft oak planks flow together throughout the entire apartment,” says Vibeke Jenssen.
An exterior shot of the Wabamun Lake Cabin by Josh Kjenner Architect, which Elaine and Mike's family enjoy with their two small children and, when possible, visiting family and friends.
The glass-walled ground level has an open layout that includes a kitchen and dining area, a living space, and a home office that can be closed off from the rest with hidden sliding doors. The central structure holds the staircase and a powder room.
Replacing what was originally a fixed floor-to-ceiling window, bi-fold doors from Lincoln Windows open up the living room to the deck. Designer Amanda Chappell sourced the vintage kilim rug at the Art of Consignment in Santa Barbara.
Contractor Jordan Bottenfield and his team rebuilt the sofas and installed Zia Tile's Zocalo + Madera terra-cotta tile throughout. The artwork is from The Find Consignments, and the stump coffee table is from Lido Gallery.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.