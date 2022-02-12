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Collection by Christopher Bailey

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The new primary bathroom, clad in Fireclay Terre Verte wall and floor tiles, took advantage of its increased square footage to add a freestanding tub. It gives way to a new enclosed deck and outdoor shower.
The new primary bathroom, clad in Fireclay Terre Verte wall and floor tiles, took advantage of its increased square footage to add a freestanding tub. It gives way to a new enclosed deck and outdoor shower.
Caesarstone countertops in Organic White complement the walnut cabinetry and tile backsplashes.
Caesarstone countertops in Organic White complement the walnut cabinetry and tile backsplashes.
With the peninsula counter and upper cabinetry removed, the kitchen is open to the adjacent dining area, while the kitchen island adds cook space.
With the peninsula counter and upper cabinetry removed, the kitchen is open to the adjacent dining area, while the kitchen island adds cook space.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
Villa 3, seen here, is newly connected to Villa 1 by a series of stairs and walkways. At the request of one of the new owners, who had previously established a Montessori school, it includes an educational playroom for kids. Like the other villas, it also features guest quarters and a pool.
Villa 3, seen here, is newly connected to Villa 1 by a series of stairs and walkways. At the request of one of the new owners, who had previously established a Montessori school, it includes an educational playroom for kids. Like the other villas, it also features guest quarters and a pool.
The swanky mid-pool conversation pit was added by new owners during the renovation of a 1970s Brutalist villa in Sardinia, Italy.
The swanky mid-pool conversation pit was added by new owners during the renovation of a 1970s Brutalist villa in Sardinia, Italy.
Pablo designed his home with simplicity in mind, opting for simple geometric forms and a minimal color and material palette.
Pablo designed his home with simplicity in mind, opting for simple geometric forms and a minimal color and material palette.
Pablo built the new addition into the slope in front of the house to blend it with the surrounding landscape. At the back of the property sits a greenhouse and a garage, the latter of which has solar panels on the roof.
Pablo built the new addition into the slope in front of the house to blend it with the surrounding landscape. At the back of the property sits a greenhouse and a garage, the latter of which has solar panels on the roof.
"We mixed high and low furnishings, and it was fun to do research and purchase everything over time—like during Black Friday sales,
"We mixed high and low furnishings, and it was fun to do research and purchase everything over time—like during Black Friday sales,
A dramatic, triangular skylight brings in a play of natural light throughout the day.
A dramatic, triangular skylight brings in a play of natural light throughout the day.
Warm wood detailing ensures that the concrete flooring has a natural contrast.
Warm wood detailing ensures that the concrete flooring has a natural contrast.
In the new dining room, the wall is lined with built-in maple cabinetry and topped with a white quartz counter. Naber defined the bar area with floating shelves and a backsplash composed of Glazed Brick tile from Clé Tile. Knowing that the large expanse of the back wall would draw the eye, Naber wanted a unique installation for it: the Roke mural wallpaper from Anewall. "This was one of the main ideas I had going into this addition," Naber says. "I love how it looks like the ocean and really ties the indoor in with the outdoor."
In the new dining room, the wall is lined with built-in maple cabinetry and topped with a white quartz counter. Naber defined the bar area with floating shelves and a backsplash composed of Glazed Brick tile from Clé Tile. Knowing that the large expanse of the back wall would draw the eye, Naber wanted a unique installation for it: the Roke mural wallpaper from Anewall. "This was one of the main ideas I had going into this addition," Naber says. "I love how it looks like the ocean and really ties the indoor in with the outdoor."

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